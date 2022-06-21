No working smoke detectors during fire at Neenah home

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person at a home on Honeysuckle Lane in Neenah blames an animal for a fire that broke out Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in the 1200-block of Honeysuckle Lane shortly before 5 P.M. The house is close to a fire station, so Neenah-Menasha firefighters were on the scene very quickly and knocked down the fire.

One person was home at the time. They were able to get out of the home safely with their dogs before crews arrived.

Investigators are determining how the fire started. A fire marshal told us, according to the occupant, an animal jumped up where food was cooking, causing the fire.

The fire marshal said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, “so if this happened at night, when people were sleeping, the outcome could have been much worse.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

Fire engines were on the scene for a little over an hour.

