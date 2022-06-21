Advertisement

Kellogg to split into 3 companies

This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Big changes are ahead for the company who makes Frosted Flakes, it was announced Tuesday.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

The company’s corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in both cities for its snack company, which makes up about 80% of current sales. Kellogg’s three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

