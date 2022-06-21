Advertisement

IT’S ANOTHER FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY DUE TO THE HEAT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Summer is now officially here! The summer solstice was at 4:14 this morning. The first day of the new season is looking even hotter than the last day of spring. High temperatures will be well into the 90s this afternoon. With the mega-muggy air, our peak heat indices this afternoon will be near 105 degrees. With another hot and humid day across the area, please stay hydrated and keep cool by finding some air conditioning or shade. It’s also a good idea to check in on friends and family who might need extra assistance in this heat.

Skies will be mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. As a cool front pushes towards us late in the day, there’s a SLIGHT chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. While today’s rain chance is only 20%, any isolated storm could have a brief downpour and gusty winds. Any stray thunderstorms would wrap up towards sunset.

Tonight, behind the departing cool front, the humidity will slowly decrease. It will still feel muggy in the evening, but towards daybreak tomorrow morning, it will feel a bit more comfortable. Unfortunately, the break in the humidity will be short-lived, as dew points rise again on Thursday. Regardless, high temperatures through the midweek will be in the warm mid to upper 80s.

If you’re looking for cooler, more seasonable temperatures, look for the return of 70s early next week...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Summer begins! Steamy sunshine. Maybe a stray storm? Peak heat index near 105. HIGH: 98

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A muggy evening, but less humid late. LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as hot. Less humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm with humidity rising again. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Perhaps a late storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Very warm and humid. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 79

