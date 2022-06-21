INTERVIEW: Curative Connections copes with high gas prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The national average gas prices has dropped back below $5, now at $4.96 a gallon according to AAA. It’s certainly not enough of a drop for organizations that people rely on for their transportation.

Curative Connections in Green Bay transports about 200 elderly and special-needs adults every day to medical appointments and other necessary locations. Their fleet drives over half a million miles a year. And they, like other transportation services, are facing a crisis.

Tina Whetung, director of transportation services for Curative Connections, talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about the same thing everyone else is talking about these days -- the high price of gas.

Whetung discusses how it’s impacting the organization’s bottom line (they have a projected $40,000 shortfall by year’s end), if and how they’re scaling back, and if they’re keeping tabs on similar transportation services and how they are coping with the extra cost of gas.

