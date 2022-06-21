Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Curative Connections copes with high gas prices

Curative Connections van (WBAY file image)
Curative Connections van (WBAY file image)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The national average gas prices has dropped back below $5, now at $4.96 a gallon according to AAA. It’s certainly not enough of a drop for organizations that people rely on for their transportation.

Curative Connections in Green Bay transports about 200 elderly and special-needs adults every day to medical appointments and other necessary locations. Their fleet drives over half a million miles a year. And they, like other transportation services, are facing a crisis.

Tina Whetung, director of transportation services for Curative Connections, talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about the same thing everyone else is talking about these days -- the high price of gas.

Whetung discusses how it’s impacting the organization’s bottom line (they have a projected $40,000 shortfall by year’s end), if and how they’re scaling back, and if they’re keeping tabs on similar transportation services and how they are coping with the extra cost of gas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; DNR warden video goes viral
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

Latest News

Interview at scene of house fire in Neenah
No working smoke detectors in Neenah house fire
Exam room at the Hope Clinic and Care Center, which provides free health care to the uninsured...
Golf outing supports mission of free health care
First responders caution that people can suffer heat exhaustion even during a fun day in the pool
First responders prepared for heat-related illnesses
First responders caution that people can suffer heat exhaustion even during a fun day in the pool
First responders prepared for heat-related illnesses