Hunter Hayes to perform free concert at Titletown

Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Grammy nominee Hunter Hayes will perform a free concert at Titletown.

The concert is set for Saturday, July 16.

It’s the third free concert in the Titletown Beats series. The series kicked off with a free Jason Derulo concert.

A DJ will take the stage at 6 p.m. Hunter Hayes will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The stage is located at Titletown Plaza on the west side of Ridge Road.

There will be free parking in the Titletown and Lambeau Field lots.

There will be a full day of activities, including boot camp classes, giant games, food trucks, and drinks.

Hayes is known for his songs “Everybody’s Got Something But Me” and “I Want Crazy.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

