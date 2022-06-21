Hope Clinic & Care Center working to serve under and un-insured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hope Clinic and Care Center in the Fox Valley is preparing to hold its annual golf outing next month. Funds raised at the event help to support the clinic’s mission of providing free health care for the under- and un-insured in the region.

More than 600 patients -- to the tune of 3500 visits a year -- are seen at the Hope Clinic and Care Center. It provides services, for free, for those whose household income is at or below 300%of the federal poverty level.

“Our biggest area is anxiety or depression, and then we have people the come in for blood pressure and diabetes and then some for high cholesterol - so those are our biggest area of need,” says executive director, Shelby Miller.

Patients are seen an average of three to seven times a year. They meet with doctors, counselors, and other professionals who help them track their conditions in an effort to get better. According to clinic manager, Jim Trundle, “We take them by the hand and we help them. We see them medically, we help them with care navigation to give them other avenues and entities to look at for assistance.”

The work at the clinic doesn’t end when a patient walks out the door. The services being offered are meant to last long after their final scheduled appointment. “If they have food scarcity, we link them to a food pantry or maybe we might be able to help them get on food share. Or if they need help with rent or housing, we do those kinds of things as well. We just try to make sure we can provide a holistic approach of care for them,” adds Shelby Miller.

Work like that costs money. And while the Hope Clinic receives several grants to offset costs, it’s also hosting a golf tournament next month at Butte des Morts country club to raise funds for its programs. Board member, Sally Bowers, says, “We can see a patient for $50 so every little bit helps and we take it all.”

Because they aim to heal the mind, body, and soul.

For more information on playing in the golf outing or to become a sponsor, you and visit the Hope Clinic website.

