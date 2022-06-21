Advertisement

Highway 29 closed for crash near Brown/Kewaunee County line

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 29 is closed near the Brown and Kewaunee County line.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says there is a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the area.

Officer ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No other information was available.

