Highway 29 closed for crash near Brown/Kewaunee County line
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 29 is closed near the Brown and Kewaunee County line.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says there is a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the area.
Officer ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
No other information was available.
