Green Bay’s Joannes Aquatic Center opens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just in time for the heat, the City of Green Bay has opened Joannes Aquatic Center.

Pool hours are Monday-Thursday 12-7 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 12-6 p.m.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry says hours could change based on staffing.

This is the second Green Bay pool to open this season. The Resch Aquatic Center was the only pool available until Joannes opened Monday.

Colburn Pool remains closed. There’s no opening day scheduled at this time.

The city says it needs staff to be able to keep the pools open. CLICK HERE for more information on seasonal jobs.

