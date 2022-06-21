Advertisement

First responders prepared for heat-related illnesses

People found ways to cool off on this dangerously hot first day of summer
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Summer lived up to its name as the first day of the season brought a heat index of 100 degrees or more to Northeast Wisconsin. As Mother Nature continued to bring on the heat Tuesday, Wisconsinites are trying to find ways to stay cool.

It was obvious why folks were hanging out at the pool. Just ask the Candela family.

“Just trying to stay cool,” Peter Candela said.

His son added, “It’s very nice... for a hot day.”

But cooling off in the water isn’t a foolproof way to beat the heat. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department cautions that too much fun in the sun can be dangerous.

“Just be careful, too, because even if you’re out in the pool enjoying an activity like that you can overheated as well,” Lt. Shauna Walesh with GBMFD said.

The fire department was on standby for the types of emergency calls that come during the summer.

”We see a lot of heat stroke, heat exhaustion...which a lot of people get confused but it’s really those severe symptoms...loss of consciousness, body temperature of over 103 degrees,” she continued.

Walesh says EMS crews answered a few heat-related calls Monday when temperatures were in the 90s.

”We’re kind of expecting to see more of those today as the temperatures are still on the rise, but we’re always prepared and we’re ready at all times,” Walesh said.

Walesh says keep an eye on your friends and family, especially the young and elderly. Children may be having too much fun to realize the effect the heat is having on them.

If you’re hesitating to reach out for help, first responders say dial 911. In this heat, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

And if you’re either breaking a sweat while walking or cycling, don’t spend too much time outside during peak sun hours and stay hydrated, like the Candelas.

“Better than a trip to the hospital when you’re trying to have fun,” Peter Candela said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; DNR warden video goes viral
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather
DANGEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON, ISOLATED STORMS ALSO POSSIBLE
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A more comfortable summer day Wednesday
June 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scorching hot
June 21 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very hot