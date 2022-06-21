First responders prepared for heat-related illnesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Summer lived up to its name as the first day of the season brought a heat index of 100 degrees or more to Northeast Wisconsin. As Mother Nature continued to bring on the heat Tuesday, Wisconsinites are trying to find ways to stay cool.

It was obvious why folks were hanging out at the pool. Just ask the Candela family.

“Just trying to stay cool,” Peter Candela said.

His son added, “It’s very nice... for a hot day.”

But cooling off in the water isn’t a foolproof way to beat the heat. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department cautions that too much fun in the sun can be dangerous.

“Just be careful, too, because even if you’re out in the pool enjoying an activity like that you can overheated as well,” Lt. Shauna Walesh with GBMFD said.

The fire department was on standby for the types of emergency calls that come during the summer.

”We see a lot of heat stroke, heat exhaustion...which a lot of people get confused but it’s really those severe symptoms...loss of consciousness, body temperature of over 103 degrees,” she continued.

Walesh says EMS crews answered a few heat-related calls Monday when temperatures were in the 90s.

”We’re kind of expecting to see more of those today as the temperatures are still on the rise, but we’re always prepared and we’re ready at all times,” Walesh said.

Walesh says keep an eye on your friends and family, especially the young and elderly. Children may be having too much fun to realize the effect the heat is having on them.

If you’re hesitating to reach out for help, first responders say dial 911. In this heat, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

And if you’re either breaking a sweat while walking or cycling, don’t spend too much time outside during peak sun hours and stay hydrated, like the Candelas.

“Better than a trip to the hospital when you’re trying to have fun,” Peter Candela said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.