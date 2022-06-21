First Alert Weather Day for heat index near 105 degrees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heat and humidity. We’re looking at highs in the mid-to-upper 90s away from the lakeshore are on track with a heat index around 105 degrees.

Heat advisories are in effect for parts of the Action 2 News viewing area. CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

NE WI 6/21/22: It's another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Hot & humid. High: 98°, with a peak heat index near 105°. Steamy sunshine with only a SMALL chance of a storm... Less humid air arrives into tomorrow morning. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/jqotWxEZDU — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) June 21, 2022

People who need a place to get cool can visit the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay at 626 Union Court. The cooling center will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“You’ll have a place to sit, you’ll have water, some reading material, coloring books, and we also offer a free lunch program from 11:15 to 12:15,” says Kristine Schmidt, Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities will also open a cooling center at its location at 130 E North Street in Appleton. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be ice water available. Free lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Doctors encourage people to limit their time outdoors and watch for signs of heatstroke. Hot weather feels even hotter when its humid. Moisture in the air prevents perspiration from evaporating, which is how the body cools itself. Sun stroke, heat cramps, and/or heat exhaustion, and heatstroke are possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

“When you initially experience heat exhaustion, the first things you’ll experience are some muscle cramping, some sweating, some rapid heart rate and increased thirst. As you progress to heat stroke, that’s when you’re going to start to have confusion. you stop sweating and some people pass out at that point,” says Dr. Kyle McCarty, Emergency Director, HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals.

CLICK HERE for the heat index chart.

Some people are more susceptible to illness during extreme heat events.

✔️Never leave people or pets in a car

✔️Stay in an air conditioned building

✔️Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty#ReadyWI pic.twitter.com/tZPhwtR9zf — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) June 20, 2022

Drink more water or juice. Avoid drinks with caffeine, carbonation. Also avoid alcohol, which dries you out and reduces your ability to recognize signs of heat stress.

Eat less protein and other foods that increase your metabolism.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid strenuous activity including running, bicycling, and yard work.

Check on the elderly, who are most susceptible to heat stress.

Check on children, who may be too young-- or simply having too much fun-- to recognize the signs of heat stress.

