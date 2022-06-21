Advertisement

Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, which then allows him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, which then allows him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel.

Evers, in the order, said that the disruption in supply “poses a serious risk to the economic well-being of Wisconsin, both at the individual consumer level and to our essential tourism industry.”

By making that declaration, Evers can then put into effect make a price-gouging ban that prohibits selling wholesale or retail diesel or gasoline “at unreasonably excessive prices.” The order is in effect until Dec. 1.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Wisconsin is about $4.83, which is below the national average of $4.97, according to AAA.

Complaints of price gouging can be filed with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Evers on Tuesday also renewed his call for the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax. He also sent a letter calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive federal reformulated gas requirements for six southeastern Wisconsin counties through the end of the year.

Evers estimated that waiving that requirement would reduce the cost of gasoline 30 cents per gallon in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

