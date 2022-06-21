Advertisement

Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump

A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high, pushing prices at the gas pump to painful heights. For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an emergency order prohibiting “price gouging of gasoline and diesel.”

The current national average price of gasoline is about $4.97. Wisconsin’s average is about $4.83 per gallon.

The order prohibits price gouging until Dec. 1, 2022. Consumers can report price gouging to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Consumer Protection at datcp.wi.gov or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

“National inflation is causing the cost of everyday household goods and prices at the pump to go up, and Wisconsinites all across our state are struggling to keep up,” said Gov. Evers. “This emergency order will help prevent bad actors from taking advantage of Wisconsin drivers as they fill up the tank to get to work, school, supplies and resources for their businesses, or get their product to market.”

Evers has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive federal reformulated gas requirements for the counties of Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha.

