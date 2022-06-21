DANEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON, ISOLATED STORMS ALSO POSSIBLE

High heat and excessive humidity will team up to create heat indices in the 100s this afternoon. Actual air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s remain on the table away from the lakeshore. Stay hydrated and protect your skin from that very powerful summer sun. Yes, summer officially began at 4:14 a.m. today. A cold front will sweep through the area late this afternoon and early evening. A few isolated strong storms are possible with lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours. Most spots won’t see one but some of you just might.

Humidity will be much lower on Wednesday with dew points dropping back into the 50s and 40s. We’ll stay warm with highs mainly in the 80s and a northwest breeze. It should be a pretty good summer day!

A few more storms are possible Thursday night into Friday. We may have a better chance at more scattered strong storms Saturday afternoon with another cold front.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Summer begins! Steamy sunshine. Peak heat index near 105. Isolated storms are possible. HIGH: 98

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A muggy evening, but less humid late. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as hot. Less humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm with humidity rising again. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Perhaps a late storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Very warm and humid. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 80

