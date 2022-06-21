COVID-19 in Wisconsin: No gain, no loss

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin isn’t gaining or losing any ground against the COVID-19 virus. The Department of Health Services reported 1,330 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. The 7-day average moved, if that’s the word, from 1,416 cases per day to 1,415.

In WBAY’s viewing area, 10 counties saw new cases in single digits, 9 counties had double-digit increases, and Florence County didn’t report any cases.

The positivity rate also barely moved; it slipped from 11.6% to 11.5%. This is the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that were positive for the virus in the last 7 days. It’s been stuck close to 11.6% for almost a week now, give or take a couple hundredths of a point.

One death was reported to the DHS. It happened more than 30 days ago and it wasn’t in Northeast Wisconsin. Wisconsin is averaging 4 deaths from COVID-19 per day. Last week between Monday and Friday, 40 people were added to the death toll. Since Friday, there’s been only 2.

Seventy-eight people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 over the weekend. That’s in line with the last two Mondays. That’s barely more than the 77 admissions reported last Monday but makes it the highest number of hospital admissions over a weekend in 15 weeks.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 385 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, 61 of them in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals had 30 of those patients, including 5 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 24 COVID-19 patients, none in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers later today.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and changes since last report)

5 to 11: 28.2% received vaccine/25.4% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.1% received vaccine/58.7% completed vaccinations/20.8% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.8% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations/20.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/25.9% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.6% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.3% (+0.1) received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% (+0.1) 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.6% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.4% (+0.1) 78.1% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,635 (63.1%) 288,108 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,533 (60.3%) 318,186 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,763,111 (64.5%) 3,578,144 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,855 cases (+49) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,051 cases (+9) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,201 cases (89 deaths

Dodge – 25,406 cases (+11) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,993 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Florence - 842 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,073 cases (+23) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,562 cases (+4) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,875 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,535 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,418 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,720 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,213 cases (+10) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,254 cases (+17) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,124 cases (+7) (110 deaths)

Menominee – 1,960 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,105 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,595 cases (+4) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,749 cases (+33) (363 deaths)

Shawano – 10,321 cases (+8) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,082 cases (+16) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,926 cases (+15) (199 deaths)

Waushara – 5,258 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,977 cases (+29) (339 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

