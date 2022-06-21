Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has dismissed False Imprisonment charges against Suring’s superintendent accused of searching students suspected of having vaping cartridges in school.

Kelly Casper appeared in Oconto County Court Tuesday for a motion hearing. Her defense asked the court to dismissed the charges.

Judge Marc Hammer said the state did not meet a probability standard for false imprisonment charges and he dismissed the six felony counts without prejudice, meaning the district attorney can file charges again.

The defense argued that Casper had reasonable suspicion to search the students and she complied with standards when it comes to reasonable suspicion. Casper’s attorney said Casper did not intend to confine the students but instead moved them to a room to avoid embarrassment.

A teen who was searched spoke in court, saying she was barred from leaving.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that the prosecution did not meet the standard of felony false imprisonment and dismissed the criminal complaint.

Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero was in the courtroom and said Casper’s supporters applauded when the judge made his ruling.

Casper has been on paid administrative leave from the district as the case has played out in court.

Investigators said on January 18, Casper and a school nurse searched six girls between the ages of 14 and 17 inside a bathroom off the nurse’s office. Investigators say Casper asked them to strip down to their underwear. Casper told authorities she was looking for vaping devices and vape cartridges.

Several students reported feeling uncomfortable, violated, and not having a choice to say no.

On March 11, Casper’s attorneys filed a motion in Oconto County asking to dismiss the criminal complaint “on the grounds that said document fails to set forth sufficient facts which would allow a detached and neutral magistrate to conclude that probable cause exists for the crimes charged.”

The filing said the state must meet the following five elements to sustain a charge of False Imprisonment:

the defendant confined or restrained the student;

the defendant confined or restrained the student intentionally;

the student was confined or restrained without her consent;

the defendant had no lawful authority to confine or restrain the student; and

the defendant knew that the student did not consent and knew that the defendant did not have lawful authority to confine the student.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.