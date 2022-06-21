Advertisement

Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office. Burke says Casper told the children to remove their clothing and she stood in the doorway, the district attorney said.(Source: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has dismissed False Imprisonment charges against Suring’s superintendent accused of searching students suspected of having vaping cartridges in school.

Kelly Casper appeared in Oconto County Court Tuesday for a motion hearing. Her defense asked the court to dismissed the charges.

Judge Marc Hammer said the state did not meet a probability standard for false imprisonment charges and he dismissed the six felony counts without prejudice, meaning the district attorney can file charges again.

The defense argued that Casper had reasonable suspicion to search the students and she complied with standards when it comes to reasonable suspicion. Casper’s attorney said Casper did not intend to confine the students but instead moved them to a room to avoid embarrassment.

A teen who was searched spoke in court, saying she was barred from leaving.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that the prosecution did not meet the standard of felony false imprisonment and dismissed the criminal complaint.

Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero was in the courtroom and said Casper’s supporters applauded when the judge made his ruling.

Casper has been on paid administrative leave from the district as the case has played out in court.

Investigators said on January 18, Casper and a school nurse searched six girls between the ages of 14 and 17 inside a bathroom off the nurse’s office. Investigators say Casper asked them to strip down to their underwear. Casper told authorities she was looking for vaping devices and vape cartridges.

Several students reported feeling uncomfortable, violated, and not having a choice to say no.

On March 11, Casper’s attorneys filed a motion in Oconto County asking to dismiss the criminal complaint “on the grounds that said document fails to set forth sufficient facts which would allow a detached and neutral magistrate to conclude that probable cause exists for the crimes charged.”

The filing said the state must meet the following five elements to sustain a charge of False Imprisonment:

the defendant confined or restrained the student;

the defendant confined or restrained the student intentionally;

the student was confined or restrained without her consent;

the defendant had no lawful authority to confine or restrain the student; and

the defendant knew that the student did not consent and knew that the defendant did not have lawful authority to confine the student.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

Latest News

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump
Norbert Delvoye was the subject of a Silver Alert in Green Bay issued June 20, 2022
91-year-old Green Bay man found safe
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes to perform free concert at Titletown