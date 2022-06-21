Body of Manitowoc man recovered from harbor

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man found in Manitowoc Harbor.

On June 17, at 8:58 a.m., police and rescue crews were called to the 200 block of Maritime Drive for a report of an unresponsive person in the water.

The body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man was recovered from the water.

The cause of death remains undetermined, according to Manitowoc Police. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Captain Pete McGinty at 920-686-6585.

