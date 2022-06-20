Two women hurt skydiving in Racine County

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say two women suffered serious injuries while skydiving in Racine County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old Racine woman and a 49-year-old Chicago woman were tandem skydiving Sunday afternoon.

Their parachute deployed but they lost control 20 or 30 feet from the ground and crashed. Both women sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to trauma centers.

In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.