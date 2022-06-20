ThedaCare CEO reflects on first five years on the job

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This month marks five years since ThedaCare President and CEO Dr. Imran Andrabi took over the Appleton-based health care organization. No one could have predicted the challenges we’ve all faced-- specifically the pandemic, but ThedacCare has used the pandemic to improve what it offers.

In just weeks, ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain will open. The comprehensive center is the newest facility in the ThedaCare family. According to Dr. Andrabi, “This is going to be a one-stop shop, where people don’t have to go here, there and everywhere for care provided by their physicians, X-ray, CT, MRIs. If you need an admission, if you need surgery, if you need to get rehab, if you want to get back to your optimal health, a rehab pool -- all of those things are right here, under one roof.”

It’s that kind of access to health care people are craving these days. In addition to the Orthopedic, Spine and Pain center, ThedaCare is also in the middle of a $100 million renovation of its Neenah hospital campus.

It’s all part of an investment in community hospitals. ThedaCare making the decision under Andrabi’s leadership to not build one regional facility and instead maintaining and increasing the care available to people in the places they live, work and play.

“We really actually want to be a population health organization, and what that means is, understand your community -- understand your patients, meet them where you are, provide high quality, reduce the cost of care and reduce the financial burden, and improve outcomes and experience,” says Dr. Andrabi.

And while ThedaCare is focusing on the future and catering to the community, it will use its past missteps as motivation to not make the same mistakes again.

Dr. Andrabi adds, “There have been some things that maybe could have turned out differently, but one thing is for sure, every decision that we’ve made or have made or will make is based on our mission, our values, our principles and making sure that we are doing what is right for our community.”

A community that will continue to be the biggest consideration in ThedaCare decisions moving forward.

