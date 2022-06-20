Advertisement

See how many pothole complaints are filed in Wisconsin

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers.

A recent summary report from national transportation research nonprofit TRIP found that 40% of U.S. roadways—encompassing highways, arterials, and local roads—are in poor or mediocre condition, and the result of this is an average cost to the single driver of $621 per year for vehicle repair and maintenance.

When you consider the total number of drivers in the United States, that few hundred dollars per driver tallies up to $141 billion overall.

While this is a staggering figure, it doesn’t really punch its weight in terms of how degraded roadways affect the average person.

Funnily enough, you’d have better luck going to social media for such a glimpse at the raw frustration and inconvenience the common pothole can cause. As such, Stacker took a look at data from The Clunker Junker to rank every state according to how many pothole complaints are registered on Twitter per 1000 km, or 621 miles, of road.

Keep reading to see how your state stacks up according to the complaints of their own drivers or read the national story here.

Wisconsin by the numbers

- Pothole complaints: 4 for every 1,000 km of road

Another state with multiple and harsh freeze-thaw cycles, Wisconsin also uses more than 525,000 tons of salt each year on icy roadways, which is a major pothole contributor. Several communities, however, have been looking for alternatives to using salt in the hopes that they might see environmental improvements—not to mention fewer potholes.

Potholes are not just the curse of states that lay down a lot of salt in winter—which causes breaks or delaminations in the road surface—nor are they merely the bane of the drier regions, where the sun hits the asphalt with relentless, year-round force. They are a ubiquitous occurrence nationwide. Potholes are actually caused, for the most part, by the conflation of water absorption, freeze-thaw cycles, heat, and good old wear and tear, which makes every city, county, and state in America ripe for their development.

Check out which states had the most and least pothole complaints below.

States with the most pothole complaints

#1. Rhode Island: 23.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#2. Hawaii: 20.6 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. New York: 20.5 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#4. Massachusetts: 18.7 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#5. California: 18.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

States with the least pothole complaints

#1. Idaho: 0.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#2. Wyoming: 0.6 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. Montana (tie): 0.8 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. New Mexico (tie): 0.8 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#4. South Dakota: 1 complaint for every 1,000 km of road

#5. Iowa: 1.1 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Several first responders around De Pere home
Brandon Colligan
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students
53-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in the Town of Eaton
One of the storm-damaged sites visited by the National Weather Service team, which determined...
Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

Firefighters supply free water to hundreds of residents in need
Black Creek Fire Department supplies free water for residents without power, water
One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County June 18, 2022
WATCH: Helicopter responds to fatal Waushara County crash
Black Creek firefighters help community following storms
WATCH: Black Creek firefighters help community
This new technology can help farmers reduce costly veterinary bills and optimize production by...
Wisconsin dairy farmers are connecting cows to the internet