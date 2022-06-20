Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Several first responders around De Pere home
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin
Lightning can be dangerous outside and inside.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Traveling repair crews target storm damage victims

Latest News

A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at...
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death
Ukrainian forces perform the task of disposing of unexploded munitions dropped across the...
Ukraine forces dispose of bombs dropped by Russia