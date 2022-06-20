Advertisement

Man charged with fatal Christmas parade crash changes plea, mounts insanity defense

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense.

Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21 in Waukesha.

He pleaded not guilty in February. His attorneys told Judge Jennifer Dorow during a hearing Monday that Brooks is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Dorow said she will appoint experts to examine him. If the defense can show he couldn’t conform his conduct to the law he would be committed to a mental health facility rather than prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin
One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County
Brown County ATV crash victim identified

Latest News

Brush cleaned up in buckets along a curb
Storm victims feel some sense of normalcy
Hospital emergency room sign
Watch out for signs of heat illness
Keeping away the sun's rays
Emergency department doctor on avoiding heat stroke
Storm cleanup progresses in Seymour but much damage remains
Power restored in Seymour