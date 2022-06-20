“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department confirmed a 65-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Oconto Pl. and Ridgeway Dr. Saturday evening.

According to preliminary information, the driver was heading westbound on Ridgeway Dr. before it crashed through a garage. Officers who responded to the call, tried to save his life.

“They began as much as they could, along with De Pere Fire Rescue--life saving measures,” said Police Captain Nathan Mrstik. “The person inside of the vehicle had to be extricated out of the vehicle. That took a little bit of time, but they were still rendering aid as much as they could.”

The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the crash, told Action 2 News that his car was parked on the driveway. The victim’s vehicle slammed into it after ramming through a basketball post. Both vehicles ended up inside the garage. Parts of the vehicles were still out on the front yard Monday.

The owner said he did not know the victim, but hopes he is at peace.

De Pere police also feeling for the victim’s family, who have been notified. His name won’t be released until more family is made aware of his death.

“We want to offer our condolences to the family. It’s never an easy time and the same thing for the building owner,” said Capt. Mrstik.

One big question remains.

“What exactly happened? We’re still waiting. We’re still trying to put all those pieces together,” said Capt. Mrstik. “We know that it was Point A to Point B--getting all the facts from the in-between, we’re trying to.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a crash reconstruction, while De Pere investigators are waiting on toxicology reports. However, results could take weeks to come in.

Police say the driver died from his injuries Saturday evening

