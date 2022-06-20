HIGH HEAT & HUMIDITY AGAIN ON TUESDAY

Look for mainly clear and muggy conditions tonight. Lows in the low to mid 70s are expected with some cooler air near the lake and in northern Door County. There will be a little bit of a breeze to keep the air stirred up but you may need that AC and fan to stay cool.

Plan on more heat and humidity on Tuesday. It will be another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Highs in the mid to upper 90s away from the lakeshore are on track with heat indices around 105°. Slightly cooler air will be found lakeside but highs in the 80s to low 90s are still expected there. Breezy southwesterly winds with 20-30 mph gusts will keep moisture flowing into the region and dew points should top out in the low to mid 70s. There could be a few isolated late PM and evening storms but the chance is just 20-30%. Most locations won’t get one... but if one or two form they could produce some gusty wind and hail. It’ll be something we’ll continue to monitor during the day.

Warm 80s continue Wednesday and Thursday but humidity levels will be much lower. While a late day storm is possible Thursday most locations will stay rain free.

Scattered storms are possible both Friday and Saturday. Saturday may feature the better chance for any strong to severe storms with another passing cold front. All in all, typical summer weather for the rest of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT

TUESDAY: SW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-15 KTS... 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Staying muggy. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Summer begins. Hot, humid, & breezy. Heat indices pushing 105°. Isolated PM storms? HIGH: 98 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lower humidity. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Late day storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers and storms. More humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.