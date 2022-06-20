FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR HEAT & HUMIDITY

Both today and tomorrow are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to hazardous heat and humidity. Our inland heat index, or “feels-like temperature”, will climb to near 100 degrees the next couple afternoons. It will become hot enough for heat exhaustion or heat stroke to occur for some folks... We encourage people to stay hydrated with plenty of water and to keep cool with air conditioning or some shade if you’re outside.

Lots of sizzling sunshine and a breezy southwest wind will give our temperatures a big boost. It’s possible we may have some record heat across the area today and tomorrow. As a cool front arrives tomorrow, there might be a few isolated thunderstorms in the area. If they develop, the may have gusty winds and locally heavy downpours thanks to the high humidity. However, our severe weather outlook will stay in the LOW category.

Once this cool front passes through, our high temperatures will drop back into the 80s for the rest of the week. While that’s not as hot, it will still be warmer than normal for the first few days of summer. Some drier air will arrive on Wednesday, but it will be short-lived... Look for those steamy dew points to rise again on Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY STARTS AT 3 PM

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Sizzling sunshine. Turning hot and humid. Peak heat index near 100. HIGH: 95, with 80s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Muggy and buggy. LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. Steamy sunshine. Peak heat index above 100. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 98 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as hot. Less humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy with humidity rising again. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Perhaps a late storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very warm and humid. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 79

