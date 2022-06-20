Advertisement

Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns

Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken Recipe after some of it was mistakenly shipped to stores.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you feed your dog Freshpet, listen up.

The company is recalling the 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken Recipe, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled products may have been purchased from Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and from Target stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

The company says the dog food might be contaminated with salmonella, which could affect dogs who eat it and anyone who handles the food.

The recall is voluntary and it’s just one lot. Look for retail UPC code 627975011673 and the sell by date 10-29-22.

Salmonella can make people sick and cause stomach issues, and it affects animals the same way.

At this point, Freshpet says it hasn’t gotten any reports that anyone has gotten sick.

The issues here is that this lot was supposed to be thrown out, but a small portion of it got sent out to stores by mistake.

