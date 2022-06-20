COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases flatten

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin appears to have stalled for the past few days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 7-day average of new cases went up after Friday’s report. The rolling average was 1,427, then an insignificant drop to 1,425, then down a little more to 1,416 on Monday. The positivity rate -- the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the past week that were positive -- has also leveled off, bouncing between 11.8% and 11.6%.

The higher 7-day average in new cases can be blamed on one day: 1,744 new cases were confirmed the day after the state’s last report. That was followed by much lower numbers of 1,115 and 827 cases, which repeats a typical pattern of lower numbers over a weekend. We list county-by-county numbers later in this article. Since Friday, Winnebago County had more than 100 new cases while Menominee County reported none.

Fond du Lac County passed 31,000 total cases (31,050), which equals about 22.1% of its population testing positive at least once during the pandemic. The DHS says 262 of them died, which is a death rate of 1.13% compared to the state’s average of 0.87%.

Statewide, only one death was submitted to the DHS since Friday’s report. The person was not in Northeast Wisconsin.

Seventy-eight people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 over the weekend. That’s in line with the last two Mondays. That’s barely more than the 77 admissions reported last Monday but makes it the highest number of hospital admissions over a weekend in 15 weeks.

As of Friday, the latest numbers available until later this afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said there were 384 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 62 in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 37 patients, 6 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 29 patients, 5 in ICU.

In the CDC’s latest report, there are four Northeast Wisconsin counties with elevated, or medium, community levels of COVID-19: Florence, Forest, Langlade and Marinette. The CDC says only four Wisconsin counties have high levels, compared to 10 the week before -- Lincoln, Marathon, Milwaukee and Wood. Brown and Door counties, which were rated high in the previous list, are back in the low category.

Here is how the 20 counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area are rated based on new cases per capita, hospitalizations, and hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients:

Low: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

Medium: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette

High: None

Infants and preschoolers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. There are 18 million children in the under-5 age group in the U.S. The DHS says there are about 295,000 in Wisconsin.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (there were no changes in percentages by age group since last report)

5 to 11: 28.2% received vaccine/25.4% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.1% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/20.7% received booster

18 to 24: 60.8% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations/20.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/25.9% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.5% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.6% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.2% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

There were more revisions than advancements in vaccination numbers over the weekend.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% (-0.1) 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.2% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% (-0.1) 50.6% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.0% (-0.1) Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% (-0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.3% 78.1% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% (-0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,617 (63.1%) 288,085 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,508 (60.3%) 318,151 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,762,808 (64.5%) 3,577,805 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,806 cases (+176) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,042 cases (+18) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,201 cases (89 deaths

Dodge – 25,395 cases (+28) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,989 cases (+13) (61 deaths)

Florence - 842 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,050 cases (+55) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,558 cases (+7) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,875 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,529 cases (+7) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,418 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,718 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,203 cases (+17) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,237 cases (+39) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,117 cases (+11) (110 deaths)

Menominee – 1,959 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,105 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,591 cases (+5) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,716 cases (+92) (363 deaths)

Shawano – 10,313 cases (+14) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,066 cases (+60) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,911 cases (+16) (199 deaths)

Waushara – 5,257 cases (+6) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,948 cases (+105) (339 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.