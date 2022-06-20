Advertisement

Cooling centers offer a safe break from the heat

Bottled water at a cooling center
Bottled water at a cooling center(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you need a cool place to be as temperatures hit the 90s and feel like 100, the Salvation Army of Green Bay is opening a cooling center at its facility on Union Court on Green Bay’s west side.

The cooling center will be open from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. It will have water, reading materials, and a free lunch.

Brown County government also recommends using the libraries or Bay Park Square Mall as places to keep cool.

If your organization is opening a cooling center this week or has plans to open one at any time this summer, email news@wbay.com.

