Cleanup progresses after last week’s storm

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanup continues after last week’s severe storm and strong winds destroyed buildings, toppled trees and brought down power lines and poles.

There is still a lot of cleanup to do on the outskirts of Seymour and along Highway 54. Still, the changes were visible compared to the destruction we saw there last Friday. The majority of brush and rubble had been cleared and most power lines were back up.

People who live in Seymour told us a majority of the community got their power back on Sunday night.

“I went running out to the driveway and I said, ‘We have power!’ And everybody said yay and then everybody just scattered,” Mary Ristow shared.

We Energies reported about 20 customers were still without it Monday afternoon.

The city administrator said right now he’s focused on cleaning up all the excess of brush around town -- as there’s a lot of it -- and navigating how to pack it into their already full waste yard.

Overall, community members we talked to, including Mike Sugden, who owns a local coffee shop and opened up his space the last few days to people who needed a generator or a cup of coffee they could no longer make at home, said things seem to be winding down.

”Yeah, I think customers coming in, talking with them I think everybody is feeling that yeah it was a bad couple days but now we can get back to normal,” said Sugden.

Administrators credit the hard work of city employees and caring neighbors. The last few days, community members have helped each other with generators, food and much more.

“It was nice and refreshing to see residents or neighbors helping neighbors, sharing their generators to make sure that their food supplies were being maintained, and providing enough electrical supply for their sump pump. So it was nice to see that occurring here in our community,” Sugden said.

