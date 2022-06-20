Advertisement

Black Creek Fire Department supplies free water for residents without power, water

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT
BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Black Creek Fire and Rescue Department has been supplying free water to community members since Wednesday night’s storms left thousands without power across the state.

On Thursday, two local Kwik Trips dropped off 20 cases of water at the Black Creek Fire and Rescue Department, after the storm left many Outagamie County residents without access to water or power.

“They actually sent 20 cases of water up to us just to give out to the local community because Black Creek was hit as hard as Seymour and everybody else. People didn’t have water, they didn’t have power, anything,” says Glen Bunnell, a firefighter for Black Creek Fire and Rescue Department.

Then, the following day, Kwik Trip headquarters brought a semi-trailer full of water, with more than 1,000 cases for people to pick up a free case for themselves or their pets.

“People were without water. They have no drinking water, right? Because their wells don’t run or you’re running generators, you’re limited as much as you can as how much water you can get out of your well,” Bunnell said.

Black Creek firefighters then distributed 15 palettes of water to six other fire departments in the area.

“They all came and each got a palette or two, took it back to their communities to distribute to their people cause obviously power is still an issue. In fact, some of us just got power on this afternoon,” said Bunnell.

Besides handing out free water, the Black Creek fire station stayed open all weekend for people to keep cool, charge their electronics, or store medicine that needed refrigeration.

Bunnell says supporting the community during a time when so many are in need, is what they’re there for.

“It’s the whole community that came together to do this. It’s why we’re firemen, it’s why we’re sitting on an ambulance because we want to help the community,” said Bunnell.

There’s still over 100 cases of water up for grabs at the Black Creek fire station, and firefighters will continue distributing it to anyone who needs it until all of it is gone.

