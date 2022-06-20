Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The intruder snuck in while most of the family was asleep.

People say a small bear climbed in through their kitchen window of their home Sunday night.

One person in the home was able to lock the bear in a bathroom. Video from Shane Geyger shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home with a catch pole.

Bear encounters are increasing at this time of year as adults go in search of a mate and cubs are sent off to venture on their own. The Wisconsin DNR estimated there were 23,200 black bears in the state last fall.

