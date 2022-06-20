Advertisement

Ban on poultry at live events lifted in Wisconsin

An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian influenza.
An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian influenza.(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A ban on poultry at live events in Wisconsin has been lifted by the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Monday.

An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian influenza (HPAI, or bird flu).

The DATCP said that even though poultry is now permitted at live events, they are encouraging people to continue to clean and disinfect containers, restrict access by visitors and wild birds, and to use separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.

Since March, 22 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties have been found to have the virus, and other states are continuing to find bird flu in backyard and commercial farms.

Anyone noticing signs of illness in their flocks is asked to contact the DATCP at 608-224-4872 or 800-943-0003. For more information, you can visit the DATCP website.

