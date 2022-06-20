3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The planets align

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eight planets will be visible at once. Seven will be in one section of the sky, and you can see five of them with the naked eye. Brad tells you where and when to look. Where’s the eighth planet? It’s the one with the trees blocking your view.

If you miss this alignment of planets, Brad tells you how long you’ll have to wait to see the next one.

Remember the door on Mars? Brad has more photos of interesting rock formations on Mars. Do any of them look familiar?

And the Mars helicopter made flight #29 but it won’t last much longer. Brad has the latest sad developments in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

