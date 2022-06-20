Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The planets align

A unique alignment of planets in our night sky and photos of unique rock formations on Mars
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eight planets will be visible at once. Seven will be in one section of the sky, and you can see five of them with the naked eye. Brad tells you where and when to look. Where’s the eighth planet? It’s the one with the trees blocking your view.

If you miss this alignment of planets, Brad tells you how long you’ll have to wait to see the next one.

Remember the door on Mars? Brad has more photos of interesting rock formations on Mars. Do any of them look familiar?

And the Mars helicopter made flight #29 but it won’t last much longer. Brad has the latest sad developments in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin
One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County

Latest News

Small children get a smaller dose of COVID-19 vaccine
INTERVIEW: UW Health vaccine researcher on COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Seven planets will appear in our night sky, five visible to the naked eye
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from spa-a-a-a-a-ace
De Pere Police say a Jeep went off the road and hit the garage of a house at the corner,...
Car crashes into garage, killing driver
Artist's concept of new ThedaCare clinic
Dr. Andrabi marks 5 years as head of ThedaCare