Advertisement

Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday.

Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.

Authorities located the girl, uninjured, in an unoccupied residence around 1:36 a.m. She was returned to her parent.

The Waupaca Fire Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Marion Police Department, Waupaca Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Several first responders around De Pere home
Brandon Colligan
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students
53-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in the Town of Eaton
One of the storm-damaged sites visited by the National Weather Service team, which determined...
Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

June 18 Birthday Club
June 18 Birthday Club
Parker De Deker and Andie Peterson-Longmore, June 17 2022
Neenah student earns national debate title
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin
One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County