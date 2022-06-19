Advertisement

Several first responders around De Pere home

Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are investigating an incident near a home on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive.

Action 2 News saw crime scene tape stopping traffic around the area just before 6 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw several first responders, including an ambulance, De Pere Fire Rescue, De Pere Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The house appeared to have damage.

Police are not releasing any details at this time.

WBAY-TV will continue to update this report.

