QUIET FOR FATHER’S DAY... THEN HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS

It’s a quiet start to the day and will stay that way for most. There is still a small chance an isolated showers moves through the Northwoods sometime this morning, but aside from that, it’ll be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. It’ll be warmer today with highs generally in the 80s away from Lake Michigan, but along the lake, southeast winds will keep temperatures there in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Those southeast winds may gust up to around 20 mph so it will be a breezy day.

Big time heat and humidity return tomorrow & Tuesday. Away from Lake Michigan highs will surge well into the 90s with heat indices at or above 100°. Tuesday has the potential to be the hottest day of the year so far for our area. The highest humidity looks to be on Tuesday and that could also fuel a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Right now it looks like any severe threat is limited but we’ll keep you updated.

We’ll stay warm the rest of the work week but humidity levels are set to drop again midweek. A few more showers and storms may return late in the week into next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

FATHER’S DAY: Early shower/storm possible North. Partly cloudy & warmer afternoon. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Mild & breezy. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: First day of summer. Hot & humid. Heat index over 100°. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 96 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun and scattered clouds. Warm, not as humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Scattered t’showers. HIGH: 87

