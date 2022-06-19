Advertisement

QUIET FOR FATHER’S DAY... THEN HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a quiet start to the day and will stay that way for most. There is still a small chance an isolated showers moves through the Northwoods sometime this morning, but aside from that, it’ll be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. It’ll be warmer today with highs generally in the 80s away from Lake Michigan, but along the lake, southeast winds will keep temperatures there in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Those southeast winds may gust up to around 20 mph so it will be a breezy day.

Big time heat and humidity return tomorrow & Tuesday. Away from Lake Michigan highs will surge well into the 90s with heat indices at or above 100°. Tuesday has the potential to be the hottest day of the year so far for our area. The highest humidity looks to be on Tuesday and that could also fuel a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Right now it looks like any severe threat is limited but we’ll keep you updated.

We’ll stay warm the rest of the work week but humidity levels are set to drop again midweek. A few more showers and storms may return late in the week into next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

FATHER’S DAY: Early shower/storm possible North. Partly cloudy & warmer afternoon. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Mild & breezy. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: First day of summer. Hot & humid. Heat index over 100°. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 96 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun and scattered clouds. Warm, not as humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Scattered t’showers. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Colligan
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Several first responders around De Pere home
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students
53-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in the Town of Eaton
One of the storm-damaged sites visited by the National Weather Service team, which determined...
Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather
ISOLATED RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT & SUNDAY, HOT & HUMID EARLY NEXT WEEK
Small rain chance tonight & Sunday AM, turning hot early in the work week
Small rain chance tonight & Sunday AM, turning hot early in the work week
First Alert Weather
A COMFORTABLE WEEKEND ON TAP
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A comfortable Father's Day weekend