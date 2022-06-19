Advertisement

One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a vehicle crash Saturday night around 8:00 PM in Waushara County.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the roll-over type crash on State Trunk Highway 49 and County Trunk Highway I.

Authorities say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on State Trunk Highway 49 when it lost control while trying to navigate a curve in the roadway; the vehicle then rolled over off the roadway and came to a stop in the tree line.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the other occupants were transported to a hospital in Neenah.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

