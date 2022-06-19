Notre Dame falls in D-3 soccer final

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - For the second straight year, the Notre Dame Tritons finish with a silver ball in girls soccer. Notre Dame losing 6-1 to top seed New Berlin Eisenhower in the WIAA Division 3 Championship game Saturday night in Milwaukee.

The Lions recorded the first 9 shots in the game, building a 3-0 lead at halftime. Lauren Hernandez scored twice for the Lions, with Mary Kowitz scoring the first goal of the game. Eisenhower scored in the opening minute to make it 4-0 before Stella Cuene put the Tritons on the board in the 52nd minute. But Hernandez added her third goal of the game less than a minute later to erase any hopes of a Notre Dame comeback.

Notre Dame was making its’ 14th appearance at state, with their only WIAA title coming in 2018.

