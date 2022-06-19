Advertisement

Notre Dame falls in D-3 soccer final

Tritons lose 6-1 to New Berlin Eisenhower
Notre Dame vs. New Berlin Eisenhower state championship game
Notre Dame vs. New Berlin Eisenhower state championship game(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - For the second straight year, the Notre Dame Tritons finish with a silver ball in girls soccer. Notre Dame losing 6-1 to top seed New Berlin Eisenhower in the WIAA Division 3 Championship game Saturday night in Milwaukee.

The Lions recorded the first 9 shots in the game, building a 3-0 lead at halftime. Lauren Hernandez scored twice for the Lions, with Mary Kowitz scoring the first goal of the game. Eisenhower scored in the opening minute to make it 4-0 before Stella Cuene put the Tritons on the board in the 52nd minute. But Hernandez added her third goal of the game less than a minute later to erase any hopes of a Notre Dame comeback.

Notre Dame was making its’ 14th appearance at state, with their only WIAA title coming in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Colligan
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students
One of the storm-damaged sites visited by the National Weather Service team, which determined...
Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer
Storm damage in Freedom
Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

Latest News

De Pere soccer wins sectional championship
De Pere, Notre Dame, Kiel headed to State with sectional final soccer wins
The WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday.
Round one of WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament in the books
2022 WIAA TRACK REGIONALS
WATCH: Highlights from 3 WIAA Track & Field Regional meets
WATCH: Seymour Invite track highlights
Seymour Invite sees great track & field performances