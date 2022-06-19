Neenah student earns national debate title

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student earned the title national champion at the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament Friday.

NHS junior Parker De Deker beat over 450 competitors in the student congress-house division, according to Debate Coach Andie Peterson-Longmore.

Peterson-Longmore said the tournament brought approximately 4,500 national qualifiers to Louisville, Kentucky.

After moving past multiple elimination rounds, De Deker attended the awards ceremony where he received numerous honors.

Champion Presiding Officer Parker was elected to serve as the presiding officer for the finals chamber... a nearly six hour-long task

House leadership award winner Voted on by peers to determine who demonstrated outstanding leadership and advocacy

National House Champion Nine judges determined Parker had the best score overall



He earned a $1,000 scholarship and is automatically qualified to compete in Arizona next year!

Not only did he win top PO in house congress

Not only did he win the leadership bowl- an award voted on by his peers



He’s the national champion.



The. National. Champion.#NeenahWithPride #WeDoBetter #nats22 pic.twitter.com/8UeMKMS7SA — Neenah Speech & Debate (@DebateNeenah) June 18, 2022

Parker De Deker and Andie Peterson-Longmore, June 17 2022 (Andie Peterson-Longmore)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.