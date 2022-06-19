Advertisement

Neenah student earns national debate title

Parker De Deker and Andie Peterson-Longmore, June 17 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student earned the title national champion at the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament Friday.

NHS junior Parker De Deker beat over 450 competitors in the student congress-house division, according to Debate Coach Andie Peterson-Longmore.

Peterson-Longmore said the tournament brought approximately 4,500 national qualifiers to Louisville, Kentucky.

After moving past multiple elimination rounds, De Deker attended the awards ceremony where he received numerous honors.

  • Champion Presiding Officer
    • Parker was elected to serve as the presiding officer for the finals chamber... a nearly six hour-long task
  • House leadership award winner
    • Voted on by peers to determine who demonstrated outstanding leadership and advocacy
  • National House Champion
    • Nine judges determined Parker had the best score overall

He earned a $1,000 scholarship and is automatically qualified to compete in Arizona next year!

Parker De Deker and Andie Peterson-Longmore, June 17 2022
