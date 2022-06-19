Advertisement

Mural and Busker Festival transforms downtown Green Bay

Community members interacted with artists as they created giant murals.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Buskers, music and art lined the streets of Downtown Green Bay Saturday.

“It engages people with the arts. It lets people meet artists, see their work and yeah I’m really greatful for them and all the support. So yeah, very very good day to be an artist here,” Green Bay mural artist Beau Thomas said.

Ten new giant art displays spread across the walls of buildings, each having its own meaning.

Organizers anticipated thousands of attendees.

“We hope to draw thousands to the area. Last year we thought, throughout the weekend we saw over five thousand people,” On Broadway Marketing Director Brooke Hafs said. “We’re hoping to top that this year. The weather is cooperating, it’s beautiful outside and the artwork this year is incredible.”

The event returns Sunday, June 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

