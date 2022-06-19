HOT & HUMID START TO THE WORK WEEK

A stray shower or storm could clip northern Door County or Menominee County, MI this evening but most spots are going to remain dry. Look for passing clouds tonight and lows from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Building heat & humidity (WBAY)

Monday is shaping up to be a great pool or beach day across the entire region. The sky will be mostly sunny and afternoon highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s inland. Even lakeshore area should get into the 80s. Wear plenty of sunscreen since the sun angle is as high as it’s going to be all year long. Humidity levels should creep up during the day leading to heat indices in the 90s to around 100°. Southwest breezes may gust up to around 25 mph.

Tuesday will be even hotter and more humid. Heat indices may get into the low 100s across the Fox Valley and points south as dew point values creep into the low 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s are likely. A few spotty strong storms with gusty winds and perhaps some hail during the afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll stay warm the rest of the work week but humidity levels are set to drop again midweek. A few more showers and storms may return late in the week into next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: An early evening storm in Door County? Passing clouds & mild. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy & hot. Turning more humid by afternoon. HIGH: 94 LOW: 74

TUESDAY: First day of summer. Hot & humid. Heat index over 100°. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Sun and scattered clouds. Warm, not as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A late storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.