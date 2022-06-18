Thousands attend 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration hosted through a joint effort by We All Rise African American Resource Center and Black Lives United, brought thousands of people to Joanne’s Park in Green Bay.

Community members took part in the event that honors and celebrates June 19, 1865. The day when the last group of enslaved black people were freed.

“Juneteenth, to me, it is about freedom. It’s a celebration of our independence and our freedom, and also knowing that we have a long way to go for all of us to be free. We’re still working against oppression every single day. So taking one day out of the year to celebrate where we’ve come and know that there’s so much more to do,” said Juneteenth coordinator, We All Rise African American Resource Center.

Event organizers aimed to bring the community together with this year’s festivities, through their theme, “Black love and light.”

“We’re really looking for an opportunity for folks to come together and experience each other in authentic conversations, love, joy, and just a celebration,” said Summers.

There were an array of family-fun activities and entertainment, with food trucks, performers, a free community meal; as well as more than 40 vendors ranging from community organizations to local black-owned businesses.

“It’s really great to be able to honor our ancestors and honor each other. And have a day where we can appreciate each other. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our freedom, I don’t think we’ve ever had that before,” said Lourica Hardin, owner of True Reflection LLC.

Juneteenth, which officially became a U.S. federal holiday last year, will be celebrated on Sunday.

