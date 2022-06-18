Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old man

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Mark Robert Smart who was last seen at the Belgium Gardens Assisted Living facility at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

He is five-feet-six-inches-tall and weighs 300 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Smart was wearing glasses, a navy blue t-shirt, tan khaki shorts, black and blue high-top sneakers.

He is believed to be driving his own vehicle, a 2007 Silver Honda Civic with Wisconsin Disabled Registration 64242D.

Smart is diabetic, and reporter is without his insulin.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (262)377-5820.

