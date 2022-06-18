Advertisement

Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead

Brandon Colligan
Brandon Colligan(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead.

The sheriff’s office says no further information is being released at this time. We’ll continue following up.

As we reported last weekend, 26-year-old Brandon Colligan met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee. The friend told investigators Colligan was acting strangely before he left to get an unknown item and never came back. That was at 9:45 in the morning on Friday, June 10.

About 12 hours later, at 9:30 P.M., his vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a relative’s home. Colligan’s phone and wallet were inside the vehicle. He also was from Royalton.

Search and rescue crews, dive teams, and the Waupaca County drone team searched the Little Wolf River and swept the woods near Colligan’s home. Authorities were also looking for help to gain access to Colligan’s iPhone and Apple computer.

A missing and endangered persons alert was sent out statewide because he was known to travel to Madison and Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer

Latest News

A Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Navigator, sails into Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay’s first cruise ship visit
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer
Utility workers are putting in 16-hour days to restore power after Wednesday's storm
Utility crews working 16-hour rotations
Hobart drop-off site for yard waste and spoiled food resulting from the storm and power outages
Hobart neighbors help each other as village crews are strained