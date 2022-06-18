Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead.

The sheriff’s office says no further information is being released at this time. We’ll continue following up.

As we reported last weekend, 26-year-old Brandon Colligan met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee. The friend told investigators Colligan was acting strangely before he left to get an unknown item and never came back. That was at 9:45 in the morning on Friday, June 10.

About 12 hours later, at 9:30 P.M., his vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a relative’s home. Colligan’s phone and wallet were inside the vehicle. He also was from Royalton.

Search and rescue crews, dive teams, and the Waupaca County drone team searched the Little Wolf River and swept the woods near Colligan’s home. Authorities were also looking for help to gain access to Colligan’s iPhone and Apple computer.

A missing and endangered persons alert was sent out statewide because he was known to travel to Madison and Milwaukee.

