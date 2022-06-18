Miss Teen Wisconsin’s luncheon honors women veterans

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Women veterans in our area received some well-deserved recognition Friday thanks to Miss Teen Wisconsin.

A group came together in Oshkosh Friday afternoon for a meal hosted by Eve Vanden Heuvel, Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen.

She created a program called “Thank you from the heart - Thanking our veterans.” It’s an organization that gives back to those who served and teaches kids the importance of our veterans.

Vanden Heuvel gave up her role as Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen on Friday and used the day to give back to local veterans.

“We are partnering with our women’s veterans to give back with all of the candidates we have invited here today before they compete to have this luncheon with the women veterans and really able to give back to that sacrifice they have given towards us,” Vanden Heuvel said.

Guests of honor at the event received gift cards and a note from Vanden Heuvel.

