Advertisement

Miss Teen Wisconsin’s luncheon honors women veterans

Miss Teen Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen created a program to honor those who served and teach youth about the importance of veterans
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Women veterans in our area received some well-deserved recognition Friday thanks to Miss Teen Wisconsin.

A group came together in Oshkosh Friday afternoon for a meal hosted by Eve Vanden Heuvel, Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen.

She created a program called “Thank you from the heart - Thanking our veterans.” It’s an organization that gives back to those who served and teaches kids the importance of our veterans.

Vanden Heuvel gave up her role as Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen on Friday and used the day to give back to local veterans.

“We are partnering with our women’s veterans to give back with all of the candidates we have invited here today before they compete to have this luncheon with the women veterans and really able to give back to that sacrifice they have given towards us,” Vanden Heuvel said.

Guests of honor at the event received gift cards and a note from Vanden Heuvel.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer

Latest News

Pages of a photo album from Disney World cast members thanking a Suamico man for his painting...
Suamico man's painting leads to magical moments at Disney World
Utility repair crew
How long will cleanup take?
First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst discusses the four tornadoes confirmed in...
Four tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin
Miss Teen Wisconsin Eve Vanden Heuvel hosted a luncheon for women veterans
Miss Teen Wisconsin recognizes women veterans with luncheon