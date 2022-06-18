ISOLATED RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT & SUNDAY AM, HOT & HUMID EARLY NEXT WEEK

There is still the chance of a few showers or t-showers around the region tonight and early Sunday but most spots probably won’t get much rain. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

While some clouds and a few showers or t-showers may be around early Sunday, there should be more sunshine developing during the course of the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are on track too with 70s and low 80s more common... but cooler 60s to around 70° near the lakeshore. Winds may gust up to around 20 mph from the south and southwest during the day.

More heat and humidity is on track for Monday & Tuesday. Away from Lake Michigan highs may surge well into the 90s with heat indices at or above 100°. The highest humidity looks to be on Tuesday and that could also fuel a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Right now it looks like any severe threat is limited but we’ll keep you updated.

We’ll stay warm the rest of the work week but humidity levels are set to drop again midweek. A few more showers and storms may return by Friday and next Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or t-shower NORTH. LOW: 51

FATHER’S DAY: Early shower/storm possible. Partly cloudy & warmer afternoon. HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 74

TUESDAY: First day of summer. Hot & humid. Heat index over 100°. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 96 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Not as humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 90

