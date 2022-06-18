Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Green Bay’s first cruise ship visit

We talked with Discover Green Bay's vice-president of visitor experiences about the decades-long effort to bring in a cruise ship and what they've learned
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you were in downtown Green Bay Thursday or on Friday morning, it was difficult to miss the big passenger cruise ship, the Ocean Navigator, that arrived at the port of Green Bay.

The idea of a cruise ship docking in Green Bay has been in the works for decades -- three city mayors have been involved in this process -- but even recent efforts were marked by delays, and not just because of the pandemic.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Cameron Teske, vice president of visitor experiences for Discover Green Bay, the local convention and visitors bureau. Teske tells us what people on the ship said about the Green Bay experience, what they liked and how Discover Green Bay plans to build on that, and how the ship handled its trip through the Bay of Green Bay during Wednesday night’s storm.

The Ocean Navigator will return at the end of the month. Teske also explains how Discover Green Bay is working to make cruise ship visits an ongoing event, not a historical one.

