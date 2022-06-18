Advertisement

A COMFORTABLE WEEKEND ON TAP

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Comfortable temperatures and humidity, but chilly nights (a chance for frost) and chance for rain Sunday
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Overnight, any lingering humidity was pushed out as winds shifted to the northeast ushering in cooler air. For today, expect plenty of sunshine especially early on. Highs this afternoon will make it into the low to middle 70s for most, but it will be slightly cooler lakeside with 60s as northeast winds continue to pump in. Clouds will increase by this evening with showers and even a few storms possible toward daybreak.

The showers and storms we have around tomorrow morning should begin to push south of our region toward midday. There is a small chance a shower lingers past midday in the Northwoods. Otherwise, highs will be even warmer than today due to south winds. Away from the lakeshore, highs for Father’s Day will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lakeside, cooler upper 60s are expected.

Don’t get too used to that comfortable feel, however. By Monday and Tuesday, highs away from Lake Michigan will surge back into the lower and middle 90s. A breezy south wind picks up and the humidity will get back into uncomfortable territory as well. A weak cold front will move through sometime on Tuesday, and this could bring spotty storms late in the day. We will keep you updated on this storm chance. It will be slightly cooler, but still above average behind that front. Look for highs to continue in the middle 80s for the rest of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

SUNDAY: E/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Less wind. More clouds late. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Late t’showers north. LOW: 52

FATHER’S DAY: Chance of t’showers... mostly early, then partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 76

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. Hot, humid, and breezy. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Not quite as hot with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 89

