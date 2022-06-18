Advertisement

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Colligan
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead
One of the storm-damaged sites visited by the National Weather Service team, which determined...
Four tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer
Storm damage in Freedom
Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

Latest News

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike
53-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in the Town of Eaton
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Mark Smart was last seen in Belgium, WI Friday morning.
Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old man