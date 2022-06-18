Advertisement

53-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in the Town of Eaton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF EATON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the area of HE Townline Rd. and Phillips Rd. The man is said to have been the sole operator of an ATV.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is leading the crash investigation due to the involvement of an ATV.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Denmark Fire Department and County Rescue assisted at the scene.

