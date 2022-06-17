Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ creates 12 school critical-incident response teams

School hallways in Jefferson County were empty on Thursday. Schools closed after 35% of...
School hallways in Jefferson County were empty on Thursday. Schools closed after 35% of teachers called in sick.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is creating 12 regional teams to support schools around the state deal with critical incidents such as shootings.

Team members include law enforcement members, school administrators, counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers and others.

The teams are currently being trained on how to minimize the psychological impact of school-related critical incidents, identify people in need of long-term mental health support and how best to help school employees.

The initiative in Wisconsin comes to fruition as U.S. senators work to finalize details of a gun violence legislation in time for their self-imposed deadline for holding votes in Congress next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Jeff Alexander talks about a photo album a Suamico man received from Disney World in response...
DEBRIEF: Disney's magical response to Suamico man's act of kindness
Downed power lines were a strong indicator to the National Weather Service team that a tornado...
DEBRIEF: The importance of chasing a vanished tornado
A going away party for Morgan Schillinger, the first producer of Action 2 News at 4:30, an...
Goodbye, Morgan!
Path of a tornado in Seymour
NWS team retraces path of Seymour tornado
WPS utility truck at scene of storm damage
Utility crews working around the clock